Tom Brady is not going through the best of times. While he’s reportedly facing a complicated situation with his wife Gisele Bundchen, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been struggling on the gridiron.

The Bucs come from a shocking defeat to Pittsburgh, who arrived at the game on a four-game losing streak. With Tampa at 3-3 after six weeks, many wonder whether Brady will be able to get his team back on track.

The legendary quarterback looked quite frustrated on Sunday, as he was even seen shouting at the offensive line on the sidelines. Steelers icon Ben Roethlisberger had a blunt take on Brady after watching the game, but the 7x Super Bowl champ dismissed it.

Tom Brady responds to Ben Roethlisberger

“I think any time you lose, it’s not very fun for any of us,” Brady said in a press conference. “I think we’ve just got to go play better. That’s the reality to solving a lot of issues, to play better and to win. Yeah, I’ve definitely been a part of seasons where we have not played as well as we’re capable, and I don’t think it’s as enjoyable for anyone. I think everyone is working hard to get it right.”

What did Ben Roethlisberger say about Tom Brady?

Speaking on his podcast after the Steelers’ win against the Buccaneers, Roethlisberger made big headlines by saying that Brady didn’t seem to enjoy being out there.

“Tom is the greatest. The Super Bowl rings show it,” Roethlisberger said. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there. Maybe it was the pressure and he was getting hit and whatever was going on.

“There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way. I was enjoying being up there watching the game. It just didn’t look fun to him. He just went up to his former owner’s wedding two days before. He flew up there, missed a walk-through, went up there.”