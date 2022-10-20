Tom Brady's sidelines antics have made the rounds this season, but his teammates don't seem to care all that much.

Everybody's talking about Tom Brady's marital issues, how much he's struggling to get by, and how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may not be real contenders. It's evident that he's not having a good time right now.

Brady's discomfort has been at full display more often than not this season. His competitive drive won't tolerate less than 100% effort from himself and his peers, so his temper tantrums on the sidelines have been a regular sight as of late.

However, and even though it seems like he's blatantly ripping his teammates on the sidelines, Buccaneers Center Robert Hainsey claims that the guys actually love that kind of leadership and accountability.

Bucs' C Robert Hainsey Praises Tom Brady's Leadership In The Sidelines

“I want nothing else from a quarterback than that, than a guy who’s willing to tell us what we need to do and step up,” Hainsey said, per ProFootballTalk. “If he was just sitting over there and not getting us going, and not trying to help us, he wouldn’t be who he is today. So I love that from him. I know we all love that from him. It might look weird on TV, but that’s football. It’s a team sport, and that’s what you want from great teammates and great leaders, and he’s the best there is.”

“He’s an awesome dude and I love learning from him,” Hainsey added. “He’s got so much knowledge of the game so any time I can pick his brain and figure out what he wants and how he sees it is a really cool opportunity for me. I enjoy that a lot.”

Brady Knows They Need To Do Better

The seven-time Super Bowl champion also addressed the subect recently. But regardless of if that's motivation or not, he knows he and the team oughta do better if they want to go back to the top of the NFC:

“I don’t know if it’s motivation, but I do think that it’s a bad day when there’s more F-bombs than touchdowns,” Brady told Jim Gray on their Let's Go! Podcast. “So that was not one of my better days. But F-bombs, they used to kind of keep from showing you in those moments but now it’s kind of for the world to see. So that’s just the way it is.”

To say that it's been a complicated time for Tom Brady could be a huge understatement. But if someone can get through all of this and still have a shot at winning a Super Bowl ring, that's definitely him.