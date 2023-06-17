The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing a new era after Tom Brady announced his retirement. The franchise will definitely go into a massive rebuilding process and no one knew for sure if Mike Evans would be a part of it.

Evans has played nine years for the Bucs racking more than 10 000 yards during his illustrious career. He’s been called four times to the Pro Bowl and won Super LV against the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.

However, considering the salary cap, the star wide receiver wasn’t a lock to remain with the Buccaneers even with nine straight 1000-yard seasons in the NFL. Now, Tampa have made a final decision.

Mike Evans will get contract extension to stay with Buccaneers

According to many reports, Mike Evans will stay at Tampa with the Buccaneers and he’s going to get a massive extension. It would be a three-year, $63 million contract.

It’s important to remember that Evans signed a five-year, $82.5 million agreement in 2018. That’s why, entering the final stage of the deal, the Bucs had to retain their star player.

Of course, the big issue for the Buccaneers is at quarterback. With the greatest player of all time enjoying retirement, Baker Mayfield seems to be the near future’s choice for the franchise. That’s why Mike Evans is crucial to help on offense.