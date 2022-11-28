The Buffalo Bills are fighting for the AFC East title, but their good moment is not enough for the oddsmakers. With the Playoffs near, they are no longer the Super Bowl LVII favorites and a new one has appeared.

The Playoffs are near and all the teams are trying to get the most wins in the end of the regular season to get a better position for it. Now, the Buffalo Bills, even with their 8-3 record, have been stripped away from their Super Bowl LVII favorites tag and the oddsmakers have a new squad on top.

Before the 2022 NFL season started, the Bills were seen as a very strong squad that could definitely compete for the title. Buffalo has a solid defense, a strong offense and good special teams, so they have everything that is needed to fight for the championship.

But even with a 8-3 record after 12 weeks and their second place in AFC East, there are some fans that doubt if they will be able to succeed this year. Now, the Bills are no longer the Super Bowl LVII favorites and a new team has taken their place.

Buffalo Bills lost their Super Bowl LVII favorites tag: Which team took their place?

For 12 weeks, the Buffalo Bills dominated the odds and were seen as the favorites to win the Super Bowl LVII. Unfortunately, they have lost this tag even with a very good 8-3 record.

In Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season, the Buffalo Bills defeated the Detroit Lions. It was not enough to maintain their Super Bowl favorites tag and they gived it away to another AFC team.

The Chiefs are now the favorites for the oddsmakers to get the Vince Lombardi trophy this season. In BetMGM, Kansas City has a +400 to win the Super Bowl LVII, while the Bills now have a +450 and are in second place.

After those two teams, there are two squads with a +600 in the odds: the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. Will the Chiefs be able to win their third Super Bowl this year or will the Bills return gloriously?