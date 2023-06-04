The Buffalo Bills are trying to win their first Super Bowl in franchise history and they seem to be in the right direction led by quarterback Josh Allen and head coach Sean McDermott.

However, even as big AFC favorites in the last three years, the Bills have failed in the playoffs losing against the Cincinnati Bengals and twice facing Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, things are gonna be tougher in their division with the arrival of Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets and a tremendous roster built by the Miami Dolphins. That’s why some moves are needed for the Bills to remain in contention.

Buffalo Bills announce big move on defense

The Bills agreed to a four-year, $68 million contract extension with defensive tackle, Ed Oliver. He is a key piece for their success and that’s why in the agreement $45 million are guaranteed.

Ed Oliver was the ninth pick overall in the 2019 NFL Draft and has been one of the most consistent players for Sean McDermott. Though the numbers aren’t spectacular (14.5 sacks, 151 tackles and four forced fumbles), he perfectly understands the system.

Considering the AFC has names such as Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow or Aaron Rodgers, quarterback pressure could determine next season’s Super Bowl favorite. With the return of Von Miller, the Bills defensive line could be massive.