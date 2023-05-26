The Buffalo Bills seemed to have everything to finally succeed in 2022, but once again, they’ve fallen short. However, as long as Josh Allen is their quarterback, they will not give up.

The 2023 NFL season will see many changes in the Bills, with Sean McDermott handling both the head coaching and the defensive duties, while the running back room also looks different.

Besides, general manager Brandon Beane could pull off an interesting move soon. Though the team hasn’t made any marquee signing yet, things could change with DeAndre Hopkins being released by the Cardinals.

Rumor: Bills could go after DeAndre Hopkins

“The feeling among some in the league is that the Bills have been lurking here. Hopkins could be a missing piece for an offense that’s firmly in a championship window, and he is intrigued by the idea of playing with Josh Allen,” Jeremy Fowler of ESPN wrote.

“A Hopkins-Stefon Diggs combination on the outside would keep starting cornerbacks dizzy. But if he wants money close to the $19.45 million he was due in Arizona, that could be a nonstarter for the Bills, who have $2.4 million in cap space. Buffalo would need to get creative to fit Hopkins on the books.”

D-Hop has immediately been linked with a number of potential landing spots after being cut by Arizona, but he had previously mentioned the Bills as a team he’d be interested in. If they make it work, Allen would have even more help to go after that ring.