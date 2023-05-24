Cam Newton is ready to return. The former Carolina Panthers quarterback has made it clear that he wants an opportunity in the NFL, even if it’s as a backup. Now, he has finally received an offer to play football again, and it is from a surprising team that wants him.

A few weeks ago, Cam Newton said that there were no 32 quarterbacks better than him. However, the Super Bowl 50 runner-up later retracted those words and expressed his readiness to be a backup, even making a list of teams with which he would accept that role

After not playing the 2022 NFL season, it seems like SuperCam is ready to return to football. According to reports, the Baltimore Ravens were interested in making him compete with Lamar Jackson, but now a surprising team has emerged as possible landing spot for the former 1st-overall pick.

Surprising team offers Cam Newton a chance to return to football

Cam Newton didn’t get an opportunity in 2022 to play. He was unable to continue with the Panthers after the 2021 season, so they decided to cut him and search for other options to replace who took them to the Super Bowl 50.

Newton, 34, wants to play. There’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding him as he didn’t play last year. The 2015 NFL MVP even practiced for some teams recently, but they didn’t offer him a deal, so he had to explore other options outside the league.

According to ESPN’s Rodger Wyland, Cam Newton has received an offer from the Albany Empire of Arena Football to play this upcoming season. Antonio Brown, former Buccaneers receiver, is the co-owner of the team, and he will suit up to play for it on May 27th.

Rumors say that Newton is really considering to join this team if he doesn’t find a squad in the NFL. However, he wants to return to the league and he’s set to accept a backup job to do so, hoping to prove himself and steal the starter role.