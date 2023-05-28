Antonio Brown will gear up to play again. The wide receiver will play for his own Arena Football team on May 27th, and he wants an elite quarterback to throw him a touchdown. The former Pittsburgh Steelers player has sent an offer to Cam Newton to add him for just one game, and he even revealed how much would he pay him for it.

After not playing the 2022 NFL season, Antonio Brown is set to return to football. Waiting for an opportunity with any NFL team, the former Steelers and Buccaneers player has decided to play for the Albany Empire in Arena Football.

This is set to be an exhibition game for Brown. The wide receiver wants to prove he still has what it takes to be part of the NFL, but he needs a good quarterback to show his skills and he thinks that Cam Newton is perfect for the task.

Antonio Browns offers Cam Newton a juicy deal to play with him

Antonio Brown has had several problems with the NFL recently. He was cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021 after refusing to follow Bruce Arians’ orders. However, he wants to return and prove that he’s still an elite wide receiver.

The Arena Football season will start soon, and Antonio Brown is the co-owner of the Albany Empire. For this reason, he will join his own team on May 27th when they’ll face the Fayetteville Mustangs.

Brown knows that this will be a big opportunity for him, but every receiver needs a good quarterback to succeed. That’s why the former Buccaneers player has invited Cam Newton to play with him in that match, but of course not for free.

On Twitter, Brown sent a message to Cam Newton. The receiver offered the quarterback $150,000 to play the mentioned game with his Arena Football team. The former NFL MVP has not answered yet, but it could also be a good opportunity for him to make his comeback and return to the NFL.