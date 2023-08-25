The Arizona Cardinals are desperate for success. With Kyler Murray still out, they had to find another quarterback to contemplate for the start of the 2023 NFL season, and they just found a veteran player who’s perfect for what they need.

Back in 2019, the Cardinals made one of the most relevant decisions in their recent history. With the 1st overall pick in the NFL Draft, they selected Kyler Murray, one of the best quarterback prospects of that year’s class.

Murray’s journey through the NFL was been a roller coaster. Unfortunately, last year was his worst, suffering a season-ending injury on December that he’s still dealing with.

Cardinals trade a fifth-round pick for a new quarterback

On December 2022, Kyler Murray suffered a torn ACL injury against the New England Patriots. He’s still recovering from it, and it seems like he won’t be able to start the upcoming campaign.

The Cardinals know that Murray will be their starting quarterback once he recovers, but they want a solid backup until he returns. For that reason, they have signed a veteran player for the position to compete for the starting role in the beginning of the campaign.

Arizona traded a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for Joshua Dobbs and a seventh-round pick. The 28-year-old is set to compete against Colt McCoy for the starting job until Murray returns.

Last year when Murray got injured, Colt played three games as starter (1-2), with 90 passes completed out of 132 attempts, 780 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.