The Arizona Cardinals won’t be starting Kyler Murray at the beginning of the 2023 NFL season. Since the quarterback has not yet recovered from his torn ACL injury, the NFC West team has chosen a replacement who will fill in until he returns.

In December, something truly unfortunate happened to Kyler Murray. The quarterback had to be carted off the field during the game against the New England Patriots due to an injury, which was later confirmed as a torn ACL.

A torn ACL typically requires eight to ten months for full recovery. With the 2023 NFL season just around the corner, the Cardinals have announced that Murray won’t be ready to start the campaign, and they have chosen a replacement to cover his absence.

Cardinals make intriguing roster move regarding their quarterbacks room

The time has come for the 32 NFL teams to start a new campaign. The 2023 season is just around the corner, and all the clubs are making the last changes in their rosters to cut it to the 53-man list.

During this offseason, Arizona had to find for Kyler Murray’s replacement. The quarterback is not ready to play due to his torn ACL, and it is vital for the Cardinals to have a decent player to cover his absence.

Even though they had Colt McCoy in their roster, who played the end of the 2022 season due to Murray’s absence, the team released him today. Fans expected him to be the starter, but the team made another decision.

With McCoy out of the team and Murray missing the first four games of the season (at least), it is expected that Joshua Dobbs take the job. He was recently acquired by Arizona via trade with the Browns, and the experienced quarterback will have a chance to prove himself in the beginning of the campaign.