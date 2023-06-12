Time is running out for DeAndre Hopkins to chose his next team. Amid rumors about his possible landing spot, an unexpected AFC team has made it clear that they ‘will do everything’ to sign the wide receiver for the 2023 NFL season.

Uncertainty surrounds DeAndre Hopkins nowadays. The wide receiver doesn’t have a team yet, as he was released by the Arizona Cardinals earlier this year. Several teams have reached him to sign him, but there’s no offer on the table as of today.

For multiple NFL Executives, DeAndre Hopkins is still an elite receiver. There are some teams fighting against each other to sign the 31-year-old, but it seems like there’s one that will pursue him no matter the cost.

DeAndre Hopkins’ demands could be completely fulfilled by an unexpected AFC team

Everybody is waiting for DeAndre Hopkins to sign with a new club. The Cardinals decided to save some money and cut the veteran receiver once the 2022 season ended, but there’s no doubt that he’ll play the upcoming campaign.

Bills and Chiefs spoke to the receiver quickly after getting released. Both squads want to get a top receiver for their quarterbacks, but Hopkins’ salary demands may be too high for them.

However, it seems like there’s an unexpected contender for Hopkins’ services that may be winning the competition to sign him. The Tennessee Titans have made it clear that they want the receiver, and there’s nothing they won’t do to add him.

Hopkins visited Tennessee this weekend. The team wanted him to feel really comfortable by picking him up at the airport in a vehicle with a custom screen, which had a special message prepared for him: “Welcome to Nashville DeAndre Hopkins.”

The Titans would definitely receive Hopkins with the arms wide open. However, the team is currently struggling with Derrick Henry’s contractual situation, and they must solve this matter first before pursuing the former Cardinals player this offseason.