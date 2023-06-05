Everyone is wondering where will DeAndre Hopkins play this year. A few days ago, Mike McCarthy rejected the idea of the Dallas Cowboys signing the wide receiver, but now they may have opened a door for his arrival.

After the 2022 NFL season, the Arizona Cardinals decided to cut DeAndre Hopkins. They expected him to be an elite wide receiver who could bolster Kyler Murray’s offense, but unfortunately he was unable to stay healthy and be a regular player with them.

Now, Hopkins is set to play for a new team in the 2023 NFL season. There are a lot of rumors surrounding the receiver, and now it seems like the Dallas Cowboys could have a spot available for the 31-year-old.

DeAndre Hopkins may have another chance to join the Cowboys

DeAndre Hopkins is the most popular name nowadays in the NFL. There’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding the wide receiver, but it seems like he’s set to choose his next landing spot very soon.

As a free agent, Hopkins has his fate on his own hands. However, there must be an offer on the table for him to land anywhere. As of today, only the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs have talked to him, but maybe the Cowboys could also enter the competition to get him.

A few days ago, Mike McCarthy said that he was comfortable with the group of receivers at Dallas. However, now the head coach has lost one player, which could open a door for DeAndre Hopkins’ arrival.

Antonio Callaway was arrested in Miami on Saturday for driving with a suspended license and failing to pay fines. Today, the Cowboys decided cut the wide receiver, and that means that Dak Prescott will have one weapon less next season.

Earlier this year, Hopkins revealed that he would be interested in joining the Cowboys. Callaway’s arrest could open that door for him, but the 31-year-old receiver must lower his salary expectations to convince Dallas to go after him.