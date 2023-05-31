The surprising move made last week by the Arizona Cardinals added some drama to the league. To have a player like DeAndre Hopkins free to sign anywhere this time of the year sparked speculation as to where he might play next.

His salary was the main reason behind Cardinals’ decision of releasing him. The only teams that were reportedly interested in trading for him were the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs. However, more teams could be in now that it won’t take a draft pick to get him.

Another franchise like the Cleveland Browns seems like a fit for the wide receiver in the AFC, mainly because he has already played with quarterback Deshaun Watson for the Houston Texans. Recently a head coach expressed they are analyzing the possibility of signing the receiver.

Brian Daboll confirms the Giants are considering DeAndre Hopkins

Last season Brian Daboll was named coach of the year after the impressive evolution of the New York Giants. A franchise that has been irrelevant for a few years became a playoff team in his first year there. The questions around Daniel Jones were everywhere, but they ended up giving him an extension for his improved performances.

The Giants have Saquon Barkley with the franchise tag, they traded for a weapon in tight end Darren Waller, and they also drafted wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. However, they still need more talent at the WR position. That’s why Hopkins could be a fantastic player for them. It was the head coach who admitted they are considering that possibility.

“Anytime there’s someone that’s available as a free agent, Joe [general manager Schoen] and his staff are going to look into it. Research it. We talk about a lot of different players. Regardless of who it is, that’s part of our job, to make sure we’re doing our due diligence”, Daboll said on Wednesday’s press conference, via SNY.