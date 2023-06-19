Most of the teams are still not sure they want to be their backup quarterbacks for the 2023 NFL season, they still have time to choose players from the free agency knowing that there are so many players available.

Carson Wentz is one of the quarterbacks that is available for the upcoming season, he played last season with Washington and it is likely that in 2023 he will play at least as a backup quarterback.

Joe Flacco also appears on the list as one of the potential free agency quarterbacks, but there are rumors that Flacco could retire in 2023 unless a team calls him up to mentor a recent drafted player.

Who are the 10 quarterbacks available in the free agency?

Tom Brady appears on the list because he reneged on his dummy year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and therefore Brady is available as a free agent even though he is officially retired.

Carson Wentz

Matt Ryan

Tom Brady

Teddy Bridgewater

Joe Flacco

Nick Foles

Chase Daniel

Bryce Perkins

EJ Perry

Jake Luton

Nick Foles is another of the ‘veterans’ that is available, he could be the perfect backup for a team like the 49ers, but other teams like the Texans will also need help in the upcoming 2023 season.