Jerry Jones started to fix all the controversy around the Dallas Cowboys with a new contract extension for CeeDee Lamb. The wide receiver is the first of three stars locked up for the future with pending negotiations for Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons.

Lamb will get a four-year, $136 million deal to stay and that makes him the second highest paid player at the position just behind Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings.

Of course, one of the most anticipated stories in the NFL was CeeDee’s return with the team. A key piece to make a Super Bowl is back, but, no one knows for sure if two weeks will be enough to prepare for the opener against the Cleveland Browns.

Will CeeDee Lamb become a free agent?

CeeDee Lamb already signed that four-year, $136 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys and won’t become a free agent. The wide receiver was entering the final year of his rookie deal and wanted to be paid as a top player in his position.

During the entire negotiations, Justin Jefferson was the benchmark because of those $35 million per year he got from the Vikings. Lamb will receive $34 million annually and, in a crucial detail, $100 million guaranteed in his new agreement.

Will CeeDee Lamb play in Week 1 with the Cowboys?

After missing most of training camp, CeeDee Lamb warned all the doubters that he will be ready to contribute with the Dallas Cowboys from Week 1. No setbacks trying to win a championship.

“I will say, I was getting impatient. Obviously, I’ve had plenty of time to revamp myself physically, to become more prepared for the season. I’m ready to go to battle. We had a businessman conversation. Just had to clear the room. Everything is behind us. I’m not worried about nothing. We got what we needed to get done. Now, it’s time for me to go ball.”

Is CeeDee Lamb playing with the Dallas Cowboys?

CeeDee Lamb will start on September 8 when the Dallas Cowboys face the Cleveland Browns on the road. The wide receiver acknowledged there won’t be excuses to be ready.

“Quite honestly, I don’t think it’s going to be a step behind at all. I’m ready. I prepare for these moments. I played this game my whole life. I wish we would have had a camp. It’s ok though. It will work out fitting back in. But very excited for the moment. Cherish every bit of it.”

