Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts has set the new standard for a money-making deal in the NFL. Let's check out the top-three earners in the league in 2023.

The National Football League is a quarterback's league. So, even though money isn't the ultimate motivation to play the game, teams have had to pay up to meet the young players' demands as of late.

If it seems like every new QB deal sets a record, it's because that's exactly what happens. So, even if you might be amazed by today's numbers, you might consider them a bargain in just a couple of years.

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles have now officially set the bar for the next quarterback looking for an extension. With that in mind, let's take a look at the top three highest-earners in the league.

The Top 3 Highest-Paid Players In The NFL In 2023

3. Russell Wilson (QB) - $50 Million

The Denver Broncos gave up a major set of assets to land Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks last season, and the early returns weren't encouraging whatsoever. But he's still a proven veteran in this league.

Hopefully, a year playing under veteran HC Sean Payton will be enough for us to see the Russell Wilson of old. He's one of the greatest dual-threat quarterbacks in the history of the game.

2. Aaron Rodgers (QB) - $50.2 Million

Whether he plays for the Green Bay Packers or New York Jets, four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers will make a bunch load of money in 2023. That's why he was never going to walk away from the game this offseason.

Rodgers wasn't going to leave all that money on the table, and he'll now have the chance to lead an ever-struggling franchise to the Super Bowl to keep cementing himself as one of the greatest ever.

1. Jalen Hurts (QB) - $51 Million

Not so long ago, some analysts ripped the Philadelphia Eagles for staying put with Jalen Hurts. Now, he's the highest-paid player in the history of the National Football League; what a turnaround.

Hurts was the most improved player in the league last season, leading the stacked Eagles to the Super Bowl. Now, after signing that record-breaking deal which includes a no-trade clause, he must lead them to at least one ring.