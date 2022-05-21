Even though Justin Herbert hasn't been around the league for long, he's already earned plenty of praise and recognition among NFL veterans.

His days at Oregon showed that Justin Herbert could become something special. He was the most athletic QB of his class, and some even thought he was the best gunslinger in a Draft that also featured Joe Burrow.

And, while Burrow already has a Super Bowl trip under his belt, it's been Herbert that's getting most of the praise in the early years of this rivalry. He's already set records and looks like a superstar in the making.

But besides the obvious physical and athletic traits, Herbert's mindset is what has him poised to become a legend of the game. At least, that's what former Packer C Corey Linsley thinks of him, even comparing him to Aaron Rodgers.

NFL News: Former Packer Compares Justin Herbert To Aaron Rodgers

“Aaron has the same thing, that fire, perfectionist-type attitude,” Linsley told SiriusXM NFL Radio. “When Aaron was on, and he can’t be stopped, and you weren’t on, he was gonna let you know. Because he has that perfectionist, competitive fire inside of him. And that’s what Justin has.”

“He just has that inside of him where he’s just like, ‘I want to be the best, I want to be the best that I can be. I want my team to be the best and I’m not going to let anything stop me.’ He watches more film than I’ve ever seen, he’s in the weight room doing weighted pullups, just getting after it, man. I mean it’s 24/7, and that type of mindset speaks to the type of player he’s going to be,” Linsley concluded.

Well, you must be doing something right if someone compares you with one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. Herbert's journey is just getting started, and there's no reason to believe he can't be as good, if not better than Rodgers once it's all said and done.