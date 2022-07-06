Even though the Los Angeles Charger will play in the toughest division in football, Justin Herbert is fully confident in his team's ability to go the distance. Check out what he said.

Throughout their history, Los Angeles Chargers haven't been the most successful franchise in the NFL. But they've made big moves in the right direction and have a young superstar in Justin Herbert to try and change that once and for all.

Herbert is off to a historic start to his career. He's already written his name in record books and has outplayed most young QBs through his first two years in the league. Now, he's ready to take things a step further.

That's why he doesn't care about the fact that the Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson or the Las Vegas Raiders acquired Davante Adams. He knows he has to get through the best if he wants to make it to the top.

NFL News: Justin Herbert Embraces The Competition In His Division

"It's tough, but I think it's a great opportunity for us to go play the best," Herbert told CBS Sports. "The Chiefs have gotten better, the Raiders have gotten better, and the Denver Broncos have gotten better -- and that's exactly what you want. We believe we can play really good football and it's up to us to go out and execute."

"At the end of the day, if you want to be the best you have to beat the best," the young star added. "Those guys have certainly proved that over the past couple years. This is going to be a fun division to be a part of."

The Chargers Will Be Better Next Season

Herbert and the Chargers will get another year under Brandon Staley and Joe Lombardi, and continuity can go a long way in the league. That's why he's confident that his team will be even better in 2022:

"The tough part about last year was we didn't get a whole lot of reps," Herbert said. "Walkthroughs were great, but there's nothing like a live rep and going against a team. I thought it was great we were able to do that this year. We got to see a live defense. We got to see our guys on defense like J.C. Jackson move around and I thought it was a great opportunity for us to get better."

The Chargers revamped their defense and kept their offense together. They have the potential to be a top-tier team in the league for years to come, especially with a blossoming talent who's only going to get better.