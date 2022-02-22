The upcoming season will be full of young blood like never before but there are also young experienced quarterbacks who have a big future ahead of them, these four quarterbacks enter the top 10 for the upcoming season. Rate them here, pick the best.

Four names that could change the history of their teams in the upcoming 2022-2023 NFL season, one of them, Burrow, already knows what it's like to play in a Super Bowl, but the best thing about that feat was that he achieved it with a team considered an underdog from the beginning to the end of the regular season and playoffs.

Herbert is another quarterback with a uniquely strong arm who is changing the lives of the Chargers after Philip Rivers retired from the NFL. But the Chargers' future under Herbert is bright, last season he closed with a winning record of 9-8 overall with 5,014 passing yards, 38 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

The Ravens are still betting on Jackson to win a Super Bowl, he is a great talented quarterback, quick as a running back and with an arm that needs some improvement. But Lamar Jackson missed a couple of weeks in 2021 due to injury and that was lethal for the Ravens during the regular season.

Rank the four QBs according to your criteria for the upcoming 2022-23 NFL season: Burrow, Herbert, Jackson and Jones.

Mac Jones deserves a special mention as the Patriots started the regular season with a losing record but at the end of it, thanks to Belichick's adjustments and Jones' arm, the Patriots reached the playoffs and played in the wild card round.

At least two of the four rated quarterbacks are likely to play in the 2022 season playoffs, but anything could happen. So far of the "new boys" in the NFL, only Patrick Mahomes has been able to win a Super Bowl with only a couple of years as quarterback.

