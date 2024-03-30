The Kansas City Chiefs have officially lost one of the key pieces which led them to win the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers. L’Jarius Sneed is new player of the Tennessee Titans.

Although the Chiefs put a non-exclusive tag on Sneed, the defensive player wanted a massive contract extension which he wouldn’t get from Kansas City. Now, the cornerback has a four-year, $76.4 million deal.

This Saturday, the terms of the operation were officially disclosed. The Chiefs are trading L’Jarius Sneed in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick and a swap of 2024 seventh-round picks. Now, Titans get pick No. 252 and Kansas City get pick No. 221.

Titans are thrilled to have L’Jarius Sneed

After the trade became official, general manager of the Tennessee Titans, Ran Carthon, talked about this massive signing for new head coach Brian Callahan. One of the top secondaries in the league.

“It’s a huge get. It gives you three top-flight corners in him and Chidobe Awuzie and Roger McCreary that can just flat-out cover people. He matches Chido’s energy of being a physical, aggressive corner that can also play in run support. You see a lot of the way game is going with the toss crack and forcing the corners to come up there and play more in run support. We have guys who are willing to stick their face in there and tackle people.”