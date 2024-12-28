NFL News: Russell Wilson's teammate reacts to Patrick Mahomes' performance in Chiefs' win vs Steelers

The last two losses have shown that Russell Wilson failed in his goal to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to a high level before the NFL playoffs. The Christmas game against the Kansas City Chiefs was a reality check that included an outstanding performance by Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes threw for three touchdowns and dazzled everyone at Acrisure Stadium in the Chiefs’ 29-10 win over the Steelers. Wilson, on the other hand, had just one interception and one touchdown in a game that was key to the Pittsburgh’s expectations.

The Chiefs are 15-1 on the season and clinched the AFC West lead. Part of Kansas City’s victory was achieved by containing the Steelers’ defensive unit, led by linebacker TJ Watt.

TJ Watt praised Mahomes performance

“Yes, it’s no secret that he’s a great player. He’s got great weapons. They have a good scheme. You can’t afford to spot their spots and allow them to get away from the box and have time, and we weren’t successful in any of the things I just mentioned,” Wilson’s teammate TJ Watt stated about Mahomes’ performance in the win over the Steelers.

Russell Wilson had a great performance for the Steelers against the Bengals

How did Mahomes play against the Steelers?

Mahomes played a key role in the Chiefs’ win at Pittsburgh. The Kansas City quarterback completed 29 passes for 320 yards and a passer rating of 127.1. The Kansas City franchise star’s performance marked the 48th regular-season game with 300 yards passing in his career.

What will Wilson’s future with the Steelers look like?

The questions grew with the last two losses, but finally the Steelers have reportedly made their final decision regarding Russell Wilson’s contract, which expires at the end of the season. NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Pittsburgh franchise is preparing a new deal to extend the quarterback’s tenure with the team.