Patrick Mahomes is regarded as one of the most dominant quarterbacks in the NFL, with an amazing arm that can do almost everything. Now, the Kansas City Chiefs player has picked the ideal city in which he could make a 100-yard throw.

In the NFL, no quarterback has ever thrown for over 100 yards. The longest throw on record belongs to Baker Mayfield, who completed a remarkable 70.5-yard Hail Mary against the Baltimore Ravens in 2020.

During warmups, Patrick Mahomes has been observed attempting to throw the longest pass possible. He possesses the strength to surpass Mayfield’s record, and he has now chosen the location where he believes he can break the 100-yard mark.

Patrick Mahomes names the city in which he could get a 100-yard throw

Achieving a 100-yard throw in the NFL requires a great deal of skill and strength, and environmental factors also play a significant role. Patrick Mahomes is aware of this, which is why he has identified the city where he believes he could break that record.

In an interview with ‘Pardon My Take,’ Mahomes was asked how far he could have thrown if he had played in Mexico City in 2018. The Chiefs quarterback replied, “Probably 100 yards.”

According to the two-time Super Bowl champion, Mexico City’s elevation is even higher than Denver, where he has thrown up to 83 yards. That’s why he believes he could have reached the 100-yard mark if he had played that game against the Rams.

Why was the Chiefs vs. Rams 2018 game moved from Mexico City to Los Angeles?

The Chiefs vs. Rams game in 2018, which was originally scheduled to be played in Mexico City, was moved to Los Angeles due to concerns about the condition of the field at Estadio Azteca.