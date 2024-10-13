Trending topics:
nfl

NFL News: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce explains why he threw a lateral pass, not because of Andy Reid

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce revealed Andy Reid had nothing to do with the lateral pass play during their fifth win in the 2024 NFL season.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs on the field prior to a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.
© David Eulitt/Getty ImagesTravis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs on the field prior to a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

By Martín O’donnell

Without being the most productive player in the offense, Travis Kelce still managed to take the limelight during the Kansas City Chiefs‘ win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season. And it was by improvising a play that Andy Reid didn’t call.

In a third and long situation during the second quarter of the game, Kelce came up with a lateral pass for running back Samaje Perine that allowed the Chiefs to gain 21 yards. That play gave plenty to talk about, with Reid and Mahomes making something clear to Kelce about these kinds of passes. But it was the tight end himself who explained why he pulled it off.

“I had no idea that he had a chip or anything on the backside. I was reversing (the) field. I felt guys over…and I was like, more yards going this way, but then I realized I couldn’t get more,” Kelce said on the ‘New Heights’ podcast with his brother Jason, via Chiefs Wire. “There’s a guy in red over here. I just feel him…, it’s like fast-break basketball. You just running the lane.”

Advertisement

The 35-year-old had one of his best games in the 2024 NFL season with nine catches for 70 yards, but his highlight was that lateral pass. However, Kelce didn’t want to take all the credit for himself, as he believes Perine also deserves recognition for reading the situation so quickly.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Advertisement

You can’t just throw it on me. It’s Samaje, unbelievable job by Perine to actually be ready because he was kind of, like, shuffling,” Kelce said. “That’s a ball player right there.”

NFL News: Travis Kelce makes tough admission on chemistry with Patrick Mahomes on Andy Reid&#039;s Chiefs

see also

NFL News: Travis Kelce makes tough admission on chemistry with Patrick Mahomes on Andy Reid's Chiefs

Reid, Mahomes encourage Kelce to continue attempting lateral passes

Both Reid and Patrick Mahomes addressed Kelce’s lateral after the game, making it clear they don’t mind him attempting these kinds of passes as long as they end in a completion. In fact, both of them encouraged the tight end to continue trying them.

Advertisement

We do it every day, and he does a great job of the decision to do that or not do it“, Reid explained, before joking about the possibility it doesn’t work, “If he doesn’t do well with it, I tell him, ‘Don’t come back to the bench.’”

Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes get clear message from Travis Kelce about Kareem Hunt, JuJu Smith-Schuster

see also

Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes get clear message from Travis Kelce about Kareem Hunt, JuJu Smith-Schuster

Mahomes also had time to joke about the situation by hilariously comparing Kelce with his three-year-old daughter: “I’m shaking my head because I told him before the play, I said, ‘I’m gonna throw it to you so we can get in field goal range,’ and he underhand shoveled it across the entire field. It’s like I’m talking to Sterling. That’s Travis, man. He’s a special player, and as long as he does it and it works, man, no one’s going to say anything.“

Advertisement

Samaje Perine says Kelce’s lateral was not planned

Perine echoed his coach and quarterback’s comments, explaining that the lateral pass was Kelce’s idea. However, it didn’t catch him completely by surprise as the Chiefs running back saw the tight end practicing this more than once.

NFL News: Kareem Hunt makes strong statement to Andy Reid after another big game with Chiefs

see also

NFL News: Kareem Hunt makes strong statement to Andy Reid after another big game with Chiefs

It was not scripted. I can tell you that much. I saw him do it a couple of times — he does it in practice — so I was like, ‘Let me stay in phase — just in case.’ And sure enough, I saw him switch the ball and wind his arm back — and I was just ready for it,” Perine said.

Advertisement
martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

Martin O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. Since joining Bolavip in February 2021, he has extensively covered soccer, NFL, and NBA, specializing in real-time coverage of major events such as the World Cup, UEFA Champions League finals, and the Super Bowl. Martin’s prior experience includes managing social media for the CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana in English and reporting on Brazilian football for Sambafoot. At Bolavip, he is known for his meticulous coverage during critical sports seasons—covering trades, playoffs, and finals—and for keeping a close eye on soccer icons Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. His attention to detail and ability to capture breaking news have made him a valuable asset to the team.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Jaguars HC Doug Pederson addresses his future in the franchise after loss against Bears
NFL

NFL News: Jaguars HC Doug Pederson addresses his future in the franchise after loss against Bears

Where to watch Chivas vs Club America live for free in the USA: International Friendly game
Soccer

Where to watch Chivas vs Club America live for free in the USA: International Friendly game

NFL News: Dan Campbell and Detroit Lions sign key player to make Super Bowl run
NFL

NFL News: Dan Campbell and Detroit Lions sign key player to make Super Bowl run

NBA News: Minnesota's Anthony Edwards compares himself to his all-time favorite player
NBA

NBA News: Minnesota's Anthony Edwards compares himself to his all-time favorite player

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo