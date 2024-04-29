The Kansas City Chiefs will count on Travis Kelce for more seasons, as the tight end has now signed a lucrative contract extension with the AFC West team.

Travis Kelce has been the best tight end in the NFL for a few years. The Kansas City Chiefs are really happy with his performance, and that’s why they have offered him a lucrative contract extension this offseason.

The Chiefs have established a new dynasty under the guidance of Andy Reid. The head coach astutely identified top talents to construct a formidable roster, with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce emerging as pivotal figures.

Given his status as Mahomes’ premier offensive weapon, the Chiefs are prioritizing Kelce’s contract extension, ensuring the quarterback retains his key partner for the foreseeable future.

Travis Kelce signs a new contract extension with the Chiefs

The first semester of 2024 has been great for Travis Kelce. Not only did he win the Super Bowl LVIII agaisnt the 49ers, but now he has secured a huge new deal from the Chiefs thanks to his remarkable performance.

According to NFL Media, the Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to terms with Travis Kelce for a new contract extension. The tight end has added a 2-year, $34.25 million extension to his previous deal, tying him to the AFC West team until 2027.

After the 2023 NFL season, there were rumors that Kelce was tempted to follow in his brother’s footsteps and retire from football. However, winning the last Super Bowl seems to have changed his perspective, and he is now eager for more success with Kansas City.

Now, the Patrick Mahomes-Travis Kelce partnership will continue until 2027. They have both won three Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs, and with this extension, the team expects them to bring home more Vince Lombardi trophies in the upcoming three seasons.

How much money has Travis Kelce earned while playing for the Kansas City Chiefs?

Travis Kelce joined the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013 after being selected with the 63rd overall pick in the NFL Draft. Since then, he has been a remarkable asset for the team, and the club has rewarded his efforts handsomely.

In 11 seasons (excluding the 2024 campaign and this new contract extension), Travis Kelce has earned $76.9 million while playing for the Chiefs. If we include the next three years, the tight end would have accumulated around $124.15 million.