The 2022 NFL season is just around the corner, and some first-round picks are ready to make an impact from day one. Here, we discuss the best three WR prospects.

The NFL has become a quarterback's league. The running game is no longer the top offensive priority, mostly thanks to the new rules. That makes first-round wide receivers more valuable than ever.

Notably, this year's NFL Draft class wasn't the exception to that rule. There was no shortage of talent at the wide receiver position, and most of the youngsters seem poised to have a huge role right out of the gate.

But as it usually happens, the first WR off the board isn't always the best of them. With that in mind, let's take a look at the top-3 wide receiver prospects as we head to the 2022 NFL season.

NFL News: The Top 3 Rookie WRs In 2022

3. Jameson Williams

Playing for the Detroit Lions, Jameson Williams isn't in a favorable situation, quarterback-wise. But it's not like he needs a lot to make a huge impact. He only needs a couple of inches of space, and his ankle-breaking speed will do the rest.

Williams is a walking highlight reel with his explosiveness and acceleration. Getting to him after the catch is a nearly-impossible task, although injuries will be a concern for him early in his career, especially if he doesn't bulk up.

2. Drake London

Not many defensive backs can hold their own against Drake London. He's a physical specimen that overmatches most defenders with his size, strength, and body positioning. Good luck trying to tackle or keep him from moving the chains when he secures the football.

The Atlanta Falcons now have a physical one-two punch with London and Kyle Pitts. They'll create mismatches on every snap, as there's just no way of doubling both. While not really fasts he's got great hands and is a bruiser out of the slot and a huge red-zone threat.

1. Chris Olave

Chris Olave is expected to lead the New Orleans Saints offense even with Michael Thomas back in the mix. He's got tremendous speed and lateral quickness, and can stretch the field with his route-running abilities. While not the strongest, he has the highest upside on this list.

Olave can create separation in the blink of an eye and has a great feel for picking up yards after the catch. Jameis Winston has a cannon for an arm, and he'll have plenty of fun with an athletic freak with an impressive burst like him.