The NFL Wild Card round kicked off with two electrifying games on Saturday, including a thrilling matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Houston Texans. Behind a remarkable comeback led by quarterback CJ Stroud, the Texans punched their ticket to the divisional round, where they could face the Kansas City Chiefs next weekend.

Playing in front of an energized home crowd, the Texans overcame a tough start against a Chargers team that dominated early. Houston found themselves trailing after the first quarter, but Stroud and his teammates shifted the momentum with a resilient performance in the second half. Now, the Texans are laser-focused on their next challenge.

After the game, Stroud addressed the media, sharing his thoughts on the team’s inspiring comeback. “I want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,” he said. “When I feel so unqualified to play, the Lord has qualified me to play in this great city, and I’m so grateful for that.”

Reflecting on the game, Stroud emphasized the importance of perseverance. “We didn’t have a great start, but it’s not about how you start—it’s how you finish,” he noted. “We had a spark going into halftime. I got a 99-yard drive, and our special teams really showed up.”

C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans celebrates after defeating the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024.

Stroud hits a milestone in the NFL

C.J. Stroud showcased his immense potential as the Texans secured a crucial Wild Card victory. According to CBS Sports, the quarterback achieved a significant milestone, joining the ranks of Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson, who reached similar feats in past seasons.

In a standout moment, Stroud threw for an impressive 101 yards in a single drive—despite the field being just 100 yards long. The play, which occurred with 6:15 remaining before halftime, proved pivotal, giving the Texans a 4-point lead over the Chargers heading into the break.

Stroud and Texans could be Chiefs’ next rival

Heading into the playoffs, the Texans were well aware that a victory over the Chargers would likely set up a clash with the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs. With Andy Reid’s squad boasting one of the NFL’s most formidable rosters, the Texans face a daunting challenge in their pursuit of a Super Bowl berth.

The Chiefs, who finished the regular season with an impressive 15-2 record, are already preparing for next weekend’s matchup. Historically, Kansas City has dominated recent encounters, winning four of the last five games against Houston—a pattern that could spell trouble for the Texans.

Still, playoff football is unpredictable, and anything can happen in the Divisional Round. With Stroud leading the charge, the Texans are banking on their QB sensation to defy the odds and keep their championship hopes alive.