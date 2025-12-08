Andy Reid knows who to blame for Chiefs’ failed fourth downs in tough loss against Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs had a painful loss against the Houston Texans. One of the most criticized figures was head coach Andy Reid, who usually is revered. After the game, ‘Big Red‘ spoke honestly about who is the one responsible for the debacle.

After missing key fourth downs that might actually won the Texans the game, Reid said, “I take full responsibility for that, and those are opportunities that you’ve got to take advantage of… Trying to stay aggressive with it.”

Reid also said, “You’re playing a good football team in the Texans, and you’ve got to make sure when you have opportunities to make plays, you make plays. And we were short just a little bit there.” By all means, Reid is taking foull accountability for the team’s colapse in the fourth quarter.

Mahomes also dealt with an elite defense

Yes, Reid is taking the blame and his playcalling might have been suspect. However, Patrick Mahomes also couldn’t do much against the Texans. He completed 14 of 33 passes (42%) for only 160 yards and three interceptions.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs

Per NBC, the Chiefs only scoring 10 points is their lowest score at home in Patrick Mahomes’ era as the team’s QB1. This is an indictment on how tough this season has been for the Chiefs.

The Chiefs dynasty could end dramatically

Since Patrick Mahomes took the starting job in 2018, the Chiefs have always gone at least to the AFC Championship Game, which is actually an insane feat. They’ve gone to five Super Bowls, winning three of them. It’s been undoubtedly a great run.

Now, it remains to be seen if this is a down year or if the team is back next year. Having Mahomes and Reid is always a good thing to start on a rebuild, but changes must be made for sure.