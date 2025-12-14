Bam Knight injured vs Texans: Arizona Cardinals RB depth chart updated

The 3-10 Arizona Cardinals can’t catch a break in the 2025 NFL season. Bam Knight, who had played lights out, has now left the game against the Houston Texans with an ankle injury. As the Cards lose a key player in Week 15, on Bolavip we look at the updated depth chart.

With Knight injured, the Cardinals’ ground game will rely on Emari Demercado and Michael Carter to split most of the snaps. Rookie Corey Kiner might also be used by Jonathan Gannon.

Kiner has yet to record a rush or catch on the season—and his NFL career. Meanwhile, with Demercado battling an ankle injury coming into the game, his utilization against Houston may be limited, as well.

Knight’s status

After suffering a lower-body injury early on the game against the Texans, Knight had to be carted off the field and into the locker room. Shortly after, the Cardinals announced the starting running back is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Bam Knight in action during the 2025 NFL season

Running back curse in Arizona

If Knight is indeed forced to miss the game—possibly being out for a longer stretch in the NFL season—the Cardinals will confirm the bad juju on their running backs. In Week 3, Arizona witnessed James Conner suffer a gruesome, season-ending — and possibly career-threatening — foot injury. Conner has since been placed on Injured Reserve (IR).

With Conner out for the season, Trey Benson emerged as RB1. However, Benson suffered a season-ending setback when injuring his knee in Week 4. Now, the Cardinals could be on track to lose their third running back in the year. Needless to say, it just goes to show how rough of a season it’s been for the Cards.