NFL News: Joe Mixon delivers a celebratory message to the Texans after victory over the Chargers

In a commanding Wild Card performance, the Houston Texans defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 32-12 on Saturday afternoon at NRG Stadium. The game’s standout star was veteran running back Joe Mixon, whose dominant effort on the ground earned him the unofficial “NVP” title. After the game, Mixon expressed his gratitude for his teammates and their resilience.

“It’s a hell of a feeling,” Mixon said. “All week, we came to work. The offensive line was down and dirty in the trenches. Our guys showed up to work. It took four hard quarters, but I’m glad we’re lasting another week.”

Mixon finished the game with 25 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown, carrying the Texans’ offense and sealing their second consecutive home NFL playoff victory. His performance was recognized during the nationally televised broadcast, adding to an already impressive postseason résumé.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joe Mixon’s leadership in a season of adversity

The Texans’ 2024 campaign, marred by injuries and inconsistency, has relied heavily on Joe Mixon’s leadership and production. Known for his relentless drive and explosive running style, Mixon has taken on a pivotal role in the Texans’ backfield, providing stability to a team that finished 10-7 and entered the playoffs as the fourth seed in the AFC.

Joe Mixon #28 of the Houston Texans celebrates with Nico Collins #12 after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Advertisement

Against the Chargers, Mixon’s performance exemplified his ability to shine in critical moments, anchoring the Texans’ offense and inspiring his teammates. Beyond his physical contributions, his leadership on and off the field has been instrumental in keeping Houston’s Super Bowl aspirations alive.

Advertisement

see also NFL issues heavy fine to Steelers QB Russell Wilson's teammate after loss vs Bengals

Mixon: The unexpected “NVP”

Although Joe Mixon may not always dominate headlines like other high-profile players, his contributions to postseason success are undeniable. Entering this year’s playoffs, Mixon already boasted 425 career postseason rushing yards and an AFC Championship ring from his time with the Cincinnati Bengals. His pivotal role in the Bengals’ surprising run to Super Bowl LVI in 2021 showcased his ability to rise to the occasion, a quality he continues to bring to Houston.

Advertisement

Mixon’s performance against the Chargers was a masterclass in playoff poise. His hard-nosed running and ability to control the game’s tempo were reminiscent of his previous postseason heroics, further solidifying his reputation as one of the NFL’s most reliable performers under pressure.

For the Texans, a team battling adversity and doubt, Mixon’s presence is invaluable. His leadership and consistent play give Houston a legitimate chance to make a deep playoff run and rewrite expectations for their season.

Advertisement