Anthony Richardson is regarded as the franchise quarterback that the Indianapolis Colts have been waiting for years. Unfortunately, they have just received a worrying update about his status for their Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts selected Anthony Richardson, former Florida State player, with the 4th overall pick. He was definitely one of the best prospects of his class, and he’s already proving to be a very solid quarterback.

In his first NFL game, Richardson faced defeat against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he delivered a very decent performance. However, he was unable to complete the next match against the Houston Texans, and his availability for the upcoming game is now in doubt.

Will Anthony Richardson play against the Ravens? Here’s what’s known so far

During Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, Richardson was unable to finish the duel due to self-reported concussion symptoms. Gardner Minshew replaced him to win the match.

Richardson missed Wednesday’s practice due to this situation, and according to CBS Sports, his availability for the team’s third game is uncertain. The team will monitor his progress throughout the rest of the week to determine if he will be ready to play.

In two games played, Richardson has had remarkable numbers, with one touchdown pass, one interception, three rushing touchdowns, and 30 passes completed for 279 yards.

What is Anthony Richardson’s contract with the Indianapolis Colts?

Anthony Richardson agreed to terms with the Indianapolis Colts for a 4-year, $33.9 million deal, including a $21,722,932 signing bonus.