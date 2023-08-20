Anthony Richardson is a newcomer in the NFL, but he’s already acting like a veteran. Now, it has been revealed that he has an incredible gesture towards Indianapolis Colts fans who support him during practices.

With the 4th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts selected Anthony Richardson, one of the best quarterback prospects of this year’s class. He’s a talented player, and that’s why he has already secured the starting role.

The Colts are in dire need of an elite quarterback to lead their offense this year following a disastrous campaign with Matt Ryan. It appears that Anthony Richardson might be the answer they’ve been waiting for, and he’s determined to not only meet but exceed expectations.

Anthony Richardson’s amazing gesture towards Colts fans

Indianapolis is eager to see Anthony Richardson in Week 1o f the 2023 NFL season. The former Florida Gators player was one of the best quarterback prospects of this year’s class, and the Colts want him to succeed immediately.

According to some scouts, the 20-year-old quarterback possesses not only great talent but also a strong mentality. This could prove to be a valuable asset on his journey through the NFL, as mental toughness plays a significant role for any player.

Now, it has been proven that Richardson’s mentality is not of a rookie. According to Stephen Holder, stays after practices “practically every day” to sign autographs, and he won’t leave until every fan gets his signature.

According to these reports, the team has asked him to leave, and security had to escort him out of the facilities. This demonstrates great heart and mentality for a player starting his professional football career.