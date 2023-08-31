During the last few days, it was reported that the Miami Dolphins were really interested in trading for Jonathan Taylor. However, the Indianapolis Colts made a delusional request to let the running back leave, and the AFC East team completely rejected it.

Jonathan Taylor has had a rough offseason, The running back asked the Colts to give him a contract extension, but the team has not offered him one yet. They granted him permission to seek a trade, but of course they had the last call regarding this matter.

According to several reports, multiple clubs reached out to the Colts to trade for Taylor but didn’t receive any good offers. The Dolphins were one of these teams, but Miami completely rejected what Indianapolis requested for their player.

Report: Colts demanded a huge package to trade Jonathan Taylor to the Dolphins

After losing Dalvin Cook to the New York Jets, Miami sought to acquire an elite running back. However, they couldn’t agree with Indianapolis on terms for Jonathan Taylor, as the Colts’ asking price was too high.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Colts asked for three players: WR Jaylen Waddle, DT Christian Wilkins, or OG Robert Hunt. Also, Indianapolis wanted Miami to include a 2nd-round pick alongside any of those players to consider the trade.

What are Jonathan Taylor’s stats?

Prior to the 2023 NFL season, Jonathan Taylor has played 43 games, with 756 carries for 3,841 yards and 33 rushing touchdowns during his three-year tenure in the league.