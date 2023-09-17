The Houston Texans are not living their best moment, and it’s starting to affect their fans. Prior to their Week 2 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, supporters of the AFC South team were recorded engaging in huge fight among themselves within their own stadium.

The Texans are undoubtedly going through a turbulent phase. The organization is in the midst of a substantial restructuring, resulting in relatively low expectations for their performance in the upcoming seasons.

During Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season, the Texans faced their divisional rivals, the Colts. While this matchup carries significant rivalry, the issues began among Texans fans, and even some Indianapolis supporters attempted to intervene.

Watch: Texans fans start massive brawl against each other prior facing the Colts

The recent years have not been easy at all for the Texans. They have struggled to build a competitive roster and are currently in the midst of significant changes as they strive to establish themselves as a formidable team.

These challenges are beginning to fuel frustration among their fans, as was evident in Week 2 of the 2023 season. Prior to their game against the Colts, a video captured several Texans fans engaged in a physical altercation with each other, while supporters of their rivals tried to intervene and break up the fight.

When was the last time the Houston Texans advanced to Playoffs?

The last time the Houston Texans advanced to Playoffs was in 2019, when they won the Wild Card round game against the Buffalo Bills, but lost in the Divisional match against the Kansas City Chiefs.