Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season had a bitter sweet taste for the Indianapolis Colts. Even though they won their game against the Tennessee Titans, they lost Anthony Richardson to an injury, and now they have received a worrying update on the matter.

In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Colts used their 4th overall pick to select Anthony Richardson, quarterback from Florida State. They chose a very athletic player, as some scouts compared him to Cam Newton.

Five weeks into the 2023 season, and Richardson is already looking like a franchise-caliber quarterback. Unfortunately, he had to leave the match against the Titans due to an injury, and things don’t look very good for him.

Anthony Richardson’s injury: Colts provide worrying update on the matter

Getting the victory in Week 5 was crucial for the Colts. They were able to defeat the Titans in a divisional game, and now they have the same record (3-2) of the Jacksonville Jaguars to stay on top of the AFC South.

Unfortunately, their game was not perfect. During the second quarter, Richardson fell to the ground over his shoulder. He immediately left the field in clear pain and was ruled out for the rest of the match.

Now, the Colts have provided a major update on the quarterback’s injury. Richardson had to visit the hospital for an MRI, and, according to NFL Media, he suffered an AC joint sprain, which could take between two to six weeks to recover.

Will Anthony Richardson start in Week 6?

The Indianapolis Colts will face the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday, but it is unlikely that they will have Anthony Richardson available for the game.