The Indianapolis Colts need to address, as soon as possible, Jonathan Taylor’s situation. The running back is not comfortable with the team, and the AFC South squad is contemplating an unexpected move with the running back.

Several running backs have been struggling this year, financially speaking. Some players have been surprisingly released, like Dalvin Cook, while other have been unable to agree to terms for a long-term deal with their teams, like Saquon Barkley.

The case of Jonathan Taylor is different. Even though he also wants a lucrative contract extension, the running back is reportedly not comfortable with the team’s medical management, asking for an immediate trade.

Jonathan Taylor requests a trade; Colts may accept his petition

It seems like Taylor’s time with Indianapolis could be over soon. The running back recently requested to be traded, and some Colts executives are open to find him a suitable landing spot.

According to ESPN, the team is seriously considering to trade the 24-year-old before the start of the 2023 NFL season. They think that Taylor’s value could give them some high picks in the upcoming drafts, and they want to take advantage of his momentum to convince a team to acquire him.

There’s not much time left for Indianapolis to find a team willing to trade for Taylor. Unfortunately, running backs have not been very well valued this year, and the asking price could be very high for any squad.