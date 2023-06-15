Running backs are very popular nowadays in the NFL. Unfortunately, several players are not having a great time, but it seems like Jonathan Taylor is not one of those. The Indianapolis Colts are set to offer him a contract extension, and he got real on the matter with a special message to the league.

This offseason has been rough for almost every running back. Big names like Ezekiel Elliott or Dalvin Cook were recently released, while others like Saquon Barkley or Tony Pollard are still waiting with the franchise tag on them for a contract extension.

As for Jonathan Taylor, he still doesn’t know what future holds for him. The Indianapolis Colts running back is going to play his fourth year in the NFL, but it’s still uncertain what the team will decide to do with him during this offseason.

Jonathan Taylor sends message to the NFL amid contract talks with the Colts

Even though the Colts have struggled to compete recently, Jonathan Taylor has had amazing seasons since he entered the league in 2020. The running back’s first two campaigns were remarkable with over 1,000 rushing yards, surprising all Indianapolis fans.

Last year, injuries got him and he only played 11 games, rushing for 861 yards and four touchdowns. Despite being an incredible running back, is still uncertain if the Colts will offer him the contract extension he’s desires.

“You definitely have to pay attention, just so you know, ‘OK, what type of space are you entering into?’“ Taylor said. “And you just hope from the track record here [in Indianapolis] that things are being evaluated the right way.“

As said before, several running backs are suffering to get lucrative deals from their teams. Those examples are helping Jonathan Taylor to realize he’s worthy of a juicy contract extension. “You see why guys request trades,” Taylor said. “They just want to feel valued by not only their coaches, their teammates, but the organization as well.”