The NFL has a zero-tolerance policy regarding gambling. Unfortunately, Isaiah Rodgers was caught placing money on games involving the Indianapolis Colts, and it has now been revealed the bet that earned him $1,000 and an indefinite suspension from the league.

Gambling has been a huge problem for the NFL recently. Calvin Ridley couldn’t play the 2022 season as an investigation found out that he bet on football games. Fortunately for him, he was reinstated and will be able to participate in the upcoming campaign.

Ridley’s case opened the path for the NFL to investigate if more players did this. The league discovered that there were numerous members betting on games, including an experienced cornerback like Isaiah Rodgers.

What bet cost Isaiah Rodgers an indefinite suspension from the NFL?

The Indianapolis Colts received some really bad news today. After an exhaustive investigation, the NFL discovered that cornerback Isaiah Rodgers and defensive end Rashod Berry had been betting on multiple games, leading the league to decide on an indefinite suspension for both players.

According to the rules, players are not allowed to bet on NFL games, as this could potentially compromise the integrity of the game. As they could earn money with the outcome of the match, they could be tempted to alter their performance or influence the result to benefit their wagers.

Rodgers, who entered the league in 2020, was caught betting on games involving the Indianapolis Colts. Once the investigation concluded, the team decided to cut the cornerback after the league suspended him.

It has been revealed that Isaiah Rodgers placed numerous wagers on his former team, but one specific bet resulted in a significant win for him. This particular bet was a prop bet on the Over/Under for rushing yards by a Colts running back.