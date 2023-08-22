Five years ago, the Washington Commanders found a hidden gem in Terry McLaurin. He has been a star wide receiver since then, but unfortunately they have received concerning news of their player ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

The Washington Commanders haven’t been viewed as a particularly successful franchise. However, the recent sale of the team by Dan Snyder has raised hopes that the new ownership group will usher in significant positive changes for the club in the near future.

However, Dan Snyder’s management achieved a significant victory in 2018 when they acquired Terry McLaurin. Since then, the wide receiver has consistently performed at an elite level for the Commanders, becoming a crucial asset to the offense despite the numerous changes in the quarterback position.

Commanders receive concerning news about Terry McLaurin

There’s no doubt that the Commanders were among the luckiest teams in the 2019 NFL Draft. In the third round, Washington selected Terry McLaurin with the 76th overall pick, and he surpassed all expectations placed upon him.

In four seasons with the NFC East squad, the former Ohio State wideout has catched 299 passes for 4,281 yards (1,075 yards per season) and 21 touchdowns. Unfortunately, his 2023 season is now in jeopardy.

During Monday night’s Week 2 preseason game against the Ravens, which the Commanders won, Terry McLaurin suffered an injury to his right big toe. Even though the X-rays were negative, Washington is taking this situation very seriously to avoid a bigger problem.

According to NFL Media, McLaurin is considered day to day with a toe sprain, and Washington is hopeful that he will be available for Week 1. Obviously, the wideout won’t play in the rest of the preseason.