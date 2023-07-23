Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson is part of the new ownership of the Washington Commanders. The NBA legend has now revealed that the NFC East team could undergo another major change, which will be discussed very soon.

After several months of negotiations, Dan Snyder decided to sell the Comanders to a group led by businessman Josh Harris. The deal was for a league-record price of $6.05 billion.

Commanders fans are really excited with this move, as some of them felt that Snyder didn’t care about the team. The team is set to undergo through a lot of changes, and ‘Magic’ Johnson has discussed one of them.

Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson reveals that the Commanders could undergo a massive change soon

In 1999, Daniel Marc Snyder bought the Washington Commanders, formerly known as the Redskins, from Jack Kent Cooke. However, his management was not considered the best by fans, who were eagerly waiting for him to sell the franchise.

Their dreams came true this year. A group led by Josh Harris, which also includes NBA legend ‘Magic’ Johnson, decided to buy the team from Snyder for $6.05 billion, and the club’s fans are loving this move.

After the NFL approved the sale, everyone started wondering about the upcoming changes to the team. One of the questions raised is whether the club will change its name again, as it appears that fans don’t feel connected to the ‘Commanders’.

“I think everything’s on the table, especially after this year,” Johnson told The Today Show about the potential upcoming alterations. “We’ll see where we are with the name, but I can’t say [for sure] right now.”

In 2020, amid nationwide protests for racial equality, the franchise decided to stop using the name Redskins. They played as the Washington Football Team until 2022 when they officially announced the change to the Commanders.