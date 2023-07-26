The Washington Commanders have improved in recent years. It seems like they are one step away from competing for their division, and now they have made a big announcement for the 2023 NFL season to reach their goal.

Washington has undergone several changes lately. This year, the franchise was sold by Dan Snyder to a new ownership group led by Josh Harris, which is poised to make the Commanders compete again.

Regarding the team’s roster, they have been adding several players this offseason to fulfill their objectives. HC Ron Rivera wants to field a highly competitive squad, and he knows that they are not far from making the playoffs with the pieces he has.

Commanders HC Ron Rivera hints at who’s going to be the team’s starting quarterback

The Commanders have struggled to find a decent starting quarterback in recent years. They released Carson Wentz at the end of the 2022 season, leaving the job available for anyone.

Taylor Heinicke signed with the Atlanta Falcons during this offseason, so Washington decided to add Jacoby Brissett to fill his spot. He’s set to compete against Sam Howell for the starting job, but it seems like Ron Rivera has now revealed to lead the offense this year.

“That’s about as big a question as it gets,” Rivera said Tuesday. “Has Sam grown and developed enough to help us take the next step? Is Jacoby [Brissett] ready to go and compete, and if he gets that chance, will he take us up to the next level? It’s a big, broad question, but it does start with that position, which is the biggest thing.”

“If he gets that chance,” are the words that have raised doubts among Commanders fans. It appears that Howell has secured the starting quarterback job, but Rivera is aware of Brissett’s skills and his ability to compete for the role.