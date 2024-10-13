Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Commissioner Roger Goodell reveals surprising plans for future Super Bowls

Regarding the future of Super Bowls in the NFL, commissioner Roger Goodell made surprising statements on the topic.

Roger Goodell, Commissioner of the NFL looks on prior to the NFL match between Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2024 in London, England.
© Richard Heathcote/Getty ImagesRoger Goodell, Commissioner of the NFL looks on prior to the NFL match between Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2024 in London, England.

By Matías Persuh

The Super Bowl is arguably one of the most significant events in the sports world. With numerous editions throughout NFL history, there’s one situation regarding this event that has yet to occur. However, commissioner Roger Goodell made sure to clarify what it entails.

In a recent interview with Ken Macguire, Goodell was asked about the league’s expansion beyond the United States, not only regarding regular-season games but also the possibility of the Super Bowl being held overseas.

“We’ve always traditionally tried to play a Super Bowl in an NFL city — that was always sort of a reward for the cities that have NFL franchises,” Goodell said in response to a question about moving the most important game beyond US. “But things change. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if that happens one day.”

Advertisement

Regarding the possibility of bringing NFL games to other cities around the world, Goodell stated that he has “no doubt” Ireland will host a game at some point, and he also mentioned Rio de Janeiro as a potential location for a future matchup.

Roger Goodell

Commissioner of the National Football League Roger Goodell looks on during the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park on April 26, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

Advertisement

Is the NFL season being extended to 18 games?

Not only is the possibility of hosting a future Super Bowl abroad on the table for commissioner Roger Goodell, but he also hinted at the potential to extend the season to 18 games, which would mean more international matchups.

NFL News: Jaguars HC Doug Pederson addresses his future in the franchise after loss against Bears

see also

NFL News: Jaguars HC Doug Pederson addresses his future in the franchise after loss against Bears

“If we do expand our season — our regular season — to an 18-and-two structure, I see us going to 16 of those games being in international markets,” Goodell said.

Advertisement

The fact is that this is one of the fastest-growing leagues in recent times, and Goodell is doing everything in his power to take the NFL as far as possible so that fans around the world can enjoy it live.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NCAAF News: Deion Sanders makes something clear after Colorado Buffaloes' loss
College Football

NCAAF News: Deion Sanders makes something clear after Colorado Buffaloes' loss

Where to watch Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors live in the USA: 2024 NBA Preseason game
NBA

Where to watch Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors live in the USA: 2024 NBA Preseason game

NFL News: Deshaun Watson and Cleveland Browns could get back star player really soon
NFL

NFL News: Deshaun Watson and Cleveland Browns could get back star player really soon

NCAAF News: Deion Sanders makes harsh admission on Shilo after Colorado Buffaloes' loss
College Football

NCAAF News: Deion Sanders makes harsh admission on Shilo after Colorado Buffaloes' loss

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo