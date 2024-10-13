NFL News: Commissioner Roger Goodell reveals surprising plans for future Super Bowls

Regarding the future of Super Bowls in the NFL, commissioner Roger Goodell made surprising statements on the topic.

The Super Bowl is arguably one of the most significant events in the sports world. With numerous editions throughout NFL history, there’s one situation regarding this event that has yet to occur. However, commissioner Roger Goodell made sure to clarify what it entails.

In a recent interview with Ken Macguire, Goodell was asked about the league’s expansion beyond the United States, not only regarding regular-season games but also the possibility of the Super Bowl being held overseas.

“We’ve always traditionally tried to play a Super Bowl in an NFL city — that was always sort of a reward for the cities that have NFL franchises,” Goodell said in response to a question about moving the most important game beyond US. “But things change. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if that happens one day.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Regarding the possibility of bringing NFL games to other cities around the world, Goodell stated that he has “no doubt” Ireland will host a game at some point, and he also mentioned Rio de Janeiro as a potential location for a future matchup.

Commissioner of the National Football League Roger Goodell looks on during the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park on April 26, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

Advertisement

Is the NFL season being extended to 18 games?

Not only is the possibility of hosting a future Super Bowl abroad on the table for commissioner Roger Goodell, but he also hinted at the potential to extend the season to 18 games, which would mean more international matchups.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Jaguars HC Doug Pederson addresses his future in the franchise after loss against Bears

“If we do expand our season — our regular season — to an 18-and-two structure, I see us going to 16 of those games being in international markets,” Goodell said.

Advertisement

The fact is that this is one of the fastest-growing leagues in recent times, and Goodell is doing everything in his power to take the NFL as far as possible so that fans around the world can enjoy it live.