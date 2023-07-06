The Dallas Cowboys are preparing their 2023 NFL season, and that includes making huge changes in their roster. Now, the NFC East team has added a former MLS first-round pick to compete for the kicking job.

Last year, the Dallas Cowboys faced numerous issues with their kicker. Brett Maher received severe criticism for his poor performances, especially during the playoffs, and fans even asked the team to release him.

Now that Maher is gone, the Cowboys signed Tristan Vizcaino to be their kicker. However, now they have made a unconventional move by signing a former soccer player to compete with the 26-year-old for the job.

Cowboys sign soccer player to compete for the kicking job

For some Cowboys fans, last year they were one kicker away from success. Brett Maher experienced numerous problems last season, and his poor performances cost Dallas several points that could have been crucial for their cause.

At the end of the 2022 campaign, Dallas decided to move on from Maher. They quickly signed Tristan Vizcaino, who was set to be their starter. However, now they have added a former soccer player to compete against him for the job.

The Cowboys agreed to a contract with Brandon Aubrey. He spent most of his life playing soccer, but switched to football last year and played in the USFL. In 2017, Toronto FC selected him with the 21st-overall pick in the MLS SuperDraft.

Unfortunately for Aubrey, he only played one season with Toronto and, despite trying to keep his soccer career alive, he decided to switch to football in 2022. Last year, he played for the Birmingham Stallions, team who selected him with the 260th-overall pick in the USFL Draft.

The 28-year-old arrives as a superstar. Last season, Aubrey went 14 of 15 on field goals and a perfect 35 of 35 on extra points, numbers that bring peace to fans after the nightmare they lived with Maher last year.