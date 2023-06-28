NFL News: Cowboys are set to make CeeDee Lamb one of the highest-paid receivers in the league

It seems like the negotiations between the Dallas Cowboys and CeeDee Lamb have come to an end. Reports coming from Texans say that the NFC East team will extend a contract offer to the player, making him one of the highest-paid receivers in the entire NFL.

Back in 2020, the Cowboys used their first-round pick to give Dak Prescott a new weapon. CeeDee Lamb arrived to Dallas, and he quickly became one of the most reliable targets for the quarterback.

Three seasons later, Lamb is approaching to the end of his rookie contract. The Cowboys want to keep him for more seasons, and now they have made the first move to accomplish the mission.

Report: Cowboys prepare a lucrative contract offer for CeeDee Lamb

CeeDee Lamb has been with the Dallas Cowboys for only three seasons, yet he has already established himself as one of the premier players on the roster. The wide receiver swiftly emerged as an elite target for Dak Prescott, who was in dire need of a top-tier player in that position.

In his three-year tenure, Lamb has caught 260 passes out of 387 targets, with 3,396 yards and 20 touchdowns. Those numbers have really impressed the team’s front office, and that’s why they are already working to extend his contract.

According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, the Cowboys are preparing a huge offer for Lamb. This new contract would pay him between $25 and $30 million per year, making him one of the top-5 highest-paid receivers in the league.