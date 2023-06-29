The Dallas Cowboys have high hopes that Dak Prescott is the franchise quarterback they have been searching for years. However, a star from the New York Giants believes that he will not succeed and that the team will never win a Super Bowl with him leading the Lonely Star.

Dak Prescott has been the Cowboys’ starting quarterback since 2016. He was drafted with the 135th-overall pick and, despite not being seen as the savior of the franchise, he surprised everybody by being a very solid leader for their offense.

It has not been an easy path for Prescott. The quarterback has been unable to lead his team to success, and it seems like fans are running out of patience with the two-time Pro Bowler.

Giants star makes bold prediction about Dak Prescott’s future with the Cowboys

If there’s something missing in Dak Prescott’s career, it’s success in the playoffs. Last season, the quarterback fell short in his quest, being eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers, and fans immediately started to judge him.

Time is running out for Prescott. As he enters his eighth year in the NFL, the Cowboys desperately need him to succeed and prove why he’s worthy of the lucrative contract extension they gave him a few years ago. However, there are people who think that he may never be able to do it.

“I believe he’s reached his ceiling as a quarterback with the Dallas Cowboys. They can win, but they won’t win a championship with him,” Plaxico Burress, former New York Giants receiver, said earlier this month.