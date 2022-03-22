Now that Amari Cooper is outside of the picture, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have all their trust in CeeDee Lamb. Check out what Prescott said about him.

The Dallas Cowboys decided to part ways with Amari Cooper after a disappointing end to the NFL season. He was due to make $20 million, which is why trading him to the Cleveland Browns was a bit of a no-brainer.

America's Team also saw Cedrick Wilson walk away in free agency to sign with the Miami Dolphins, while Randy Gregory took a big U-Turn to join the Denver Broncos after agreeing to stay with them at first.

The Cowboys locker room is still in a bit of a reshape, which Dak Prescott believes to be the hardest part about this job. Nonetheless, the gunslinger is still fully confident in the roster they're putting together.

NFL News: Dak Prescott Talks About Free Agency

“This is the hardest part of the league to me, watching teammates, watching friends, watching men you’ve grown with over the past few years, on the field and off the field, leave,’’ Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said, per the Dallas Morning News. “I’m excited for them, their next chapters. They’ll do great things. And I’m excited for this team.’’

Prescott Knows CeeDee Lamb Can Step Up Big Time

Moreover, the Cowboys quite quite confident in letting go of Cooper because they knew CeeDee Lamb was ready to break out. He led the team's passing game last season and is poised to embrace that no.1 threat distinction:

“Yeah, there’s no doubt he is,’’ Prescott said. “I think that’s the best part of that move. You look at a guy like CeeDee and what he’s done in his first two years, it’s exciting. He hasn’t really scratched the surface. Just for him to be the one, to be the main guy, I know he’s going to be ready for it. I know he’s already doing the things he needs to do that are necessary to have a great season.’’

“Look at his trajectory,’’ HC Mike McCarthy added. “Look at what he’s done from year one to year two. Now, he’ll have to take another step. It will be a different step for him because there will be more attention on him. He’ll be more of a focal point for the defense. But with that greater responsibility will come more opportunities for him to improve even more.’’

There's no denying that Lamb is a special talent. He's a solid route-runner and one of the fastest wideouts in the league. Now, he'll have to pay that confident with putting up the big numbers we all know he's capable of.