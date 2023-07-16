Tony Pollard’s contract situation has been addressed by the Dallas Cowboys. With the franchise tag deadline approaching, the NFC East team has made a final decision regarding the running back’s situation.

Dallas is trying its best to have a remarkable 2023 NFL season. After not being able to succeed last year, the Cowboys are looking forward to have a great campaign, making a lot of changes to fulfil their goal.

Once the 2022 season ended, the Cowboys faced a huge problem. They had to release Ezekiel Elliott, leaving the starting role to Tony Pollard. However, he received the franchise tag earlier this year, and now the team addressed his contract situation ahead of the deadline for a long-term deal.

Tony Pollard’s franchise tag: Did he reach an agreement with the Cowboys?

At the end of the 2022 campaign, Tony Pollard’s rookie contract was over. This meant that the Cowboys had two options: to release him or to place the franchise tag on him. They went for the second path.

Surprisingly, Pollard didn’t hesitate to sign the franchise tag, which links him to Dallas for one more season, earning nearly $10.1 million this year. He committed to the team, thinking that they would offer him a long-term deal before the deadline.

July 17th is the last day for teams to sign franchise tag players by offering long-term contracts. It was expected that the Cowboys gave one to Tony Pollard, but it seems like things have gone the other way.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Cowboys do not have any intentions of offering Tony Pollard a long-term deal. This means that the running back will have to play the 2023 season under the franchise tag and, once it ends, he will become a free agent.