One of the most significant dates in the NFL has arrived. The deadline for the 2023 franchise tag is approaching, and fans are eagerly awaiting news about whether their teams will make any moves. Here is all the information you need, including the date, time, players affected, and updates.

The 2023 NFL season is approaching, and the 32 teams are gearing up to compete for Super Bowl LVIII. Clubs are assessing the availability of players, especially those who have been given the franchise tag. These players are eagerly awaiting the final days to determine their future.

Several players are still grappling with contract problems as they have only a few days remaining to resolve them. Here is all the information you need to know about the franchise tag deadline.

Information about the 2023 NFL franchise tag: Deadline, teams involved, players affected, and more

In the NFL schedule, the franchise tag deadline is one of the most relevant dates each year. Numerous players are trying to reach an agreement with their clubs, but of course not all of them will be able to do so.

2023 NFL franchise tag: Deadline

The franchise tag deadline for 2023 is Monday, July 17, at 4 p.m. ET. Players must reach a long-term agreement before this date. If they fail to do so, they have two options: signing the one-year tag and become free agents at the end of the upcoming season or choosing not to sign it and sit out the campaign.

2023 NFL franchise tag: Players affected and teams involved

These players have received the franchise tag and have not reached an agreement for a long-term deal yet:

Out of those four players, only Tony Pollard has signed the franchise tag. This implies that if the player and the club fail to reach an agreement, he is still obligated to play the 2023 season.

2023 NFL franchise tag: Updates

Saquon Barkley: The latest report on the running back is that the Giants are ready to offer him a massive deal. This contract would include over $19 million guaranteed.

Josh Jacobs: The Raiders and the running back are not on the same page. Las Vegas wants to offer him a deal, but it appears that the player’s demands are too high for the team.

Tony Pollard: As mentioned earlier, he signed the franchise tag earlier this year. The Cowboys are poised to offer him a long-term deal, but their highly skilled running backs room could potentially alter the player’s situation.

Evan Engram: In April, the Jaguars front office announced that they were working on an offer for the tight end. He missed the OTAs, and unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like the negotiations are progressing well for both sides.