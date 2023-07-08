The Dallas Cowboys are trying to win another Super Bowl and that’s why Jerry Jones signed Mike McCarthy as head coach and gave Dak Prescott a massive contract extension to be the franchise quarterback for the future. Last season, for a second consecutive year, the Cowboys finished with a 12-5 record.

However, the Cowboys didn’t clinch the NFC East and the Philadelphia Eagles are the new dominant force in the division. Though Dallas eliminated the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round, in their first playoff win on the road since 1993, the San Francisco 49ers stopped them again.

So, with no trophies to show for, Dak Prescott is under huge pressure before his eighth season in the NFL. The quarterback knows, whether he likes it or not, there’s no more margin of error.

Dak Prescott running out of time with Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl in 27 years. That happened all the way back to January 28, 1996 against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Tempe. During his annual football camp, Prescott was asked if there was a big sense of urgency considering this situation.

“One thousand percent. Just understanding injuries and what I’ve been throughout my career and understanding that you don’t have forever to play this game. I’m blessed for every moment that I get. Just trying to take it with a sense of urgency.”

Dak Prescott will turn 30 before the start of next season and that could raise more questions about his durability. “I’ve always felt older I guess. Just being 30 doesn’t necessarily bother me. Knowing that I am the old guy, going into Year 8, seeing some of the young guys, some of the rookies and seeing the difference in eight years. It’s fun and challenging at times. Knowing that I stay connected and stay in the now with what’s cool and what’s not. This game is beautiful. It doesn’t matter how old are you because you play this game like a kid.”