NFL News: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones makes major admission about team's challenges

The challenging present of the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL is a hot topic of debate these days. Their owner, Jerry Jones, made it clear regarding this situation.

Before the NFL season began, the Dallas Cowboys likely didn’t anticipate finding themselves in their current situation. While the results aren’t definitive, the level of play shown by McCarthy’s team has not been the best so far. Regarding this situation, owner Jerry Jones made something clear.

In a recent appearance on Shan & RJ, the controversial Jones spoke out about the current level of play demonstrated by his players, although he remains confident in their ability to turn the situation around as soon as possible.

“Fundamentally, I was talking with Mike, our players need to work on when they’ve got tight coverage and work on pushing on through physical contact. That’s just an example, that’s not the only thing. But I’m pretty confident that we’ve got the ability to coach, and we’ve got some receivers that can take the coaching and can improve. That’s the big thing, improve,” Jones stated.

The Dallas Cowboys, led by Dak Prescott, are coming off a bye week, and prior to that, they suffered a tough loss to the Detroit Lions. With a current record of three wins and three losses, their next matchup on the horizon is none other than the San Francisco 49ers, in Sunday Night Football.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) performs a play action with running back Rico Dowdle (23) during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions on October 13, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Jones and Troy Aikman’s comments

The Cowboys‘ world was shaken a few days ago when former Dallas QB Troy Aikman’s comments came to light, as he was quite harsh regarding the current situation of McCarthy’s team.

“I think they run terrible routes,” Aikman said, via The Dallas Morning News. “And I’ve thought that beyond this year. I think CeeDee (Lamb) has got to improve in his route running. As a quarterback, if you’re not certain where guys are going to be consistently, it’s hard to play the position. That’s what I see, I see guys lazy coming off the line of scrimmage,” the former QB stated.

Regarding Aikman’s strong comments about the strategies employed by coach Mike McCarthy during games, Jerry Jones made clear his feelings and thoughts about the former Cowboys player.

“Troy knows football. My goodness, he lives it,” Jones said. “He’s very professional, I think he’s very fair. And certainly, you can look at what we’ve been doing, you can look at such things as the separation compared to other teams – those are the analytics that you work with today.”

