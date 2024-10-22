NFL News: Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones clarifies decision not to sign RB Derrick Henry

Trending topics:
In what has been a challenging season for the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL, owner Jerry Jones took the opportunity to explain the reasoning behind not acquiring Derrick Henry during the offseason.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks the field before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.
© Sam Hodde/Getty ImagesDallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks the field before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

By Matías Persuh

The NFL season for the Dallas Cowboys continues to leave fans, staff, and the team feeling frustrated. Not only are the results not meeting expectations, but the performance has also been subpar. In light of this situation, owner Jerry Jones addressed the reasons for not signing RB Derrick Henry during the offseason.

Currently ranking among the top players in rushing yards in the league while donning the colors of the Baltimore Ravens, Henry was also a candidate to join the current roster of the Dallas Cowboys.

Due to the team’s struggles in this department under Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys’ community has been left wondering why the running back ultimately wasn’t signed by Jerry Jones and his team.

In a recent appearance on @1053thefan, Jones addressed the matter: “I don’t know if he’d be having a career year in our situation. … We don’t run that type of offense at all. … Derrick Henry didn’t fit (because of) managing the (salary) cap.

Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans looks on against the Houston Texans during a game at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

This isn’t the first time Jones has commented on the situation regarding Henry, as he also addressed the same question weeks ago about why the RB didn’t make it to Dallas.

“Why can’t you buy a mansion when you live in a different kind of house? We couldn’t afford it. We can’t make that all fit. That’s as simple as that,the Cowboys owner stated.

A tough season for the Cowboys

In addition to the injuries suffered throughout the season, the lackluster performance of the team led by Dak Prescott this year in the NFL has also been a concern. After a promising start, the Cowboys currently hold a record of 3-3.

Next Sunday, they will face none other than the San Francisco 49ers in what promises to be a high-stakes Sunday Night Football matchup, where the Cowboys will be looking to secure their fourth win of the season.

